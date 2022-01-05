﻿QC goes strict on persons still without Covid-19 vax

Unvaccinated individuals residing in Quezon City will be restricted from going out, unless necessary, under Alert Level 3 in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Alert Level 3 is in effect until January 15 in NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Under the 2022 Guidelines for Alert Level 3, residents are encouraged to stay at home and limit their activities outside while unvaccinated individuals have more restrictions.

As in the rest of the NCR, restaurants, malls, cinemas, and even churches will not allow the unvaccinated.

“Restaurants, kiosks, commissaries, eateries, resto-bars, and other food establishments may provide indoor dine-in services at up to 30 percent capacity, and outdoor dine-in at 50 percent capacity, only for fully vaccinated persons. Employees of the establishment should also be fully vaccinated,” the guidelines read.

Barbershops, salons, and hair or nail care facilities, as well as aesthetic clinics, cosmetic or dermatological clinics, wellness spas, and massage therapy facilities, and churches or places of worship will apply the same rules.

Religious ministers and their assistants conducting services must also be fully vaccinated and the establishments should appoint a safety officer who will check on the vaccine cards and identification (ID) documents of attendees.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated persons may engage in outdoor non-contact exercises and sports like jogging, biking, golf, badminton, tennis, and swimming for up to 50 percent outdoor capacity, subject to safe physical distancing.

“However, unvaccinated persons shall be allowed to engage in such activities only within the general area of their residence,” the guidelines specified.

Village and city officials are allowed to issue ordinance violation receipts once they determine that it is loitering, instead of actual exercise activities.

Establishments must require both vaccination card and ID.

In the absence of a vaccination card or both, entry will only be for acquiring essential goods or services, and the destination inside the mall should be listed together with the name, contact number, and address of the unvaccinated person.

Shops not offering essential goods or services will likewise refuse entry to those who cannot present their vaccination card and a valid ID.

As of Tuesday, Quezon City has 3,560 active Covid-19 cases after just 1,434 three days earlier.

Belmonte reiterated the wearing of face masks and observance of physical distancing at all times.

“Don’t leave anything to chance. We must prioritize our health before anything else so we must obey existing health protocols to be on the safe side,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement on Tuesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency