﻿QC dad withdraws from 5th district congressional race

Incumbent Quezon City 5th District Councilor Allan T. Francisco has withdrawn his certificate of candidacy (COC) for congressman of the district in next year’s polls.

In an official statement posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, Francisco said he made the decision after undergoing a knee surgery recently.

He said his doctors advised him against engaging in strenuous physical activities pending the complete healing of his wounds.

Heeding the same advice from his family, Francisco said he would prioritize his health for now over his political plans.

Francisco is ending his second nine-year term as councilor of the city’s 5th district on June 30, 2022.

He said his younger sister, Apple, is running for a city council seat to continue his public service to the people of Quezon City, particularly in Novaliches.

His withdrawal leaves only eight candidates for the district’s congressional post to be vacated by three-term Rep. Alfred Vargas.

Pending the final announcement of the list of candidates for the district by the QC elections registrar, those vying for the post are QC 5th District Councilor Patrick Michael “PM” Vargas of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban); former Councilor and Congresswoman Mary Ann Susano (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas); outgoing Councilor Karl Castelo; Rose Lin (Lakas); Catherine Esplana, Antonio Ortega, Angel Rustia Jr., and Rose Lynn Sanchez (Independent).

Patrick Michael, Alfred’s younger brother, is running under the ticket of reelectionist Mayor Joy Belmonte.

