﻿QC community party now with 55 Covid-positive residents

One more positive case was added to the Quezon City community that held a three-day party, resulting in a 14-day lockdown and sanctions on all participants and village officials.

There are now 55 infected residents of Dormitory 3 Phase 3 in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon where an improvised swimming pool was the main attraction in the May 9 to May 11 celebrations.

A total of 610 were tested, with some results pending.

Mayor Joy Belmonte, in an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday, said aside from the village chair, the homeowners’ association (HOA) president will also be held accountable.

“I think the HOA president should be charged. He has the most liability and accountability because he was elected by the members, he is from the area, and he is the voice and ears of our barangay chairman and he did not report anything,” Belmonte said in Filipino.

Belmonte said village chief Feliciano Dela Cruz admitted he was not able to monitor the illegal gatherings as his barangay is one of the biggest in the city.

“However, he has to respond to the show-cause order issued to him. I think he has about 72 hours to clear his name and explain why he is not liable for what happened,” she said.

She said Dela Cruz also admitted they have not installed any closed-circuit television cameras and there were no watchmen in the area at the time of the drinking, swimming, and singing party.

The community members who participated in the event were issued ordinance violation receipt tickets that carry fines.

Belmonte said she understands that different lockdown classifications may be confusing residents.

“Maybe many interpreted that GCQ (general community quarantine) means that we can now relax, and maybe there is a communication gap that we have to fill on our part. The quarantine classification is only changed to save our economy but the virus is still present,” she said.

