﻿QC buy-bust op nets P26-M marijuana

Authorities on Sunday arrested three drug suspects and seized some PHP26 million worth of marijuana in a buy-bust operation in Balintawak, Quezon City.

Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, director of the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-PDEG) identified the suspects as Dianne Irene Rodriguez Cambalicer, 37; Louie Mark Cuballes Cuerdo, 29; and Angelo Buenaventura Pascual, 22.

The PNP-PDEG conducted the buy-bust operation at 7:40 a.m. along Edsa in Barangay Apolonio Samson, Balintawak, Quezon City in front of KKK Heavy Equipment and Supply.

Confiscated from the suspects were 217 blocks of dried marijuana leaves with estimated weight of 217 kilograms valued by the Dangerous Drug Board at PHP26,040,000.

He said the three suspects and the evidence were brought to the PNP-DEG at Camp Crame for documentation and proper disposition.

Complaints for violation of Section 5 in relation to Sections 26 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting regional director Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. lauded the successful buy-bust operation.

Danao said the operation was a result of intensified and intelligence driven operation of the police in support to the flagship program of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on the war against illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption.

“Iba’t ibang ahensya at units ang nagtutulung-tulong upang sugpuin ang paglaganap ng mga lahat ng uri ng droga, kasama na ang marijuana. Dahil sa maayos na koordinasyon at pagpaplano, nakasisiguro akong marami pang big-time sources, distributors, peddlers o sellers ang ating mahuhuli sa kamay ng batas (Different agencies and units helped each other to eliminate all kinds of illegal drugs, including marijuana. Due to proper coordination and planning, I’m sure more big-time sources, distributors, peddlers or sellers will be arrested),” Danao said.

He also urged the public to help and cooperate with authorities by reporting and or providing information that could lead to the apprehension and prosecution of those involved in various criminal activities — even if it involves personnel within our ranks through our SMS hotline numbers Isumbong Kay RD NCRPO O915- 888-9181 for GLOBE and 0999-901-8181 for SMART.”

