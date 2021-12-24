﻿QC approves add’l P20-M aid to areas hit by ‘Odette’

The Quezon City government will release an additional PHP20-million cash assistance, this time for areas in Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Cebu provinces also devastated by Typhoon Odette last week.

Last Monday, the city has extended PHP10 million assistance for 10 municipalities in Southern Leyte.

The QC Council on Thursday approved Resolution No. 8802 S-2021 authorizing Mayor Joy Belmonte to donate an additional PHP20 million to areas ravaged by the typhoon.

“The people of Quezon City are deeply saddened by the plight of our brothers and sisters in regions that were ravaged by Odette. We are only seeing the extent of the storm’s wrath given the limited capacity of media. We hope that this donation will bring you some relief from the effects of the typhoon,” Belmonte said in a statement.

Under the resolution, a total of PHP10 million will be donated to Bohol provinces while the remaining PHP10 million will be divided equally to the municipalities of Bais, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, and Vallehermoso in Negros Oriental, and Ronda and Dumanjug in Cebu Province.

The PHP10 million aid released on Monday went to the municipalities of Anahawan, Hinundayan, Libagon, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan, San Francisco, San Juan, San Ricardo, Tomas Oppus, and Limasawa in Southern Leyte.

Belmonte said the selected areas in Southern Leyte, Negros Oriental, and the Province of Bohol were identified by the QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (QCDRRMC) after consulting with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Belmonte said the additional financial assistance will immediately be forwarded to the province of Bohol and the identified municipalities in Cebu and Negros Oriental.

Source: Philippines News Agency