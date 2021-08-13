﻿QC adds ‘family rooms’ in HOPE facilities for kids with Covid-19

The Quezon City government has started adding “family rooms” in their HOPE facilities to accommodate the rising number of children infected with the coronavirus disease 2019, as well as their families or guardians, who may also be positive or will look after them.

“We’re adding more family rooms to avoid children being separated from their families. We want to provide optimum care and take into account the psychological well-being of these children as well,” Dr. Esperanza Arias, head of the QC health department, said on Friday.

Currently, only two of the city’s existing 11 HOPE facilities have “family rooms”, these are HOPE 3 and 6.

Arias added that the city government is also planning to build three more HOPE community care centers and additional staff will be recruited for the facilities.

As the HOPE facilities are being expanded, the city government has recently procured additional beds, oxygen tanks, and medicines for all of the city’s Covid-19 facilities.

Data from the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) showed that nine percent or 318 of Covid-19 cases recorded from August 1 to 7 were children aged 17 and below.

Of this number, five percent or 169 Covid-19 patients are aged 0 to 11, while four percent comes from the age group 12 to 17 years old.

CESU reported that the number of Covid-19 cases among children is 293 percent higher compared to July 1 to July 7 data when they recorded 81 children infected with the virus.

“One factor that causes these infections among children could be the improper way by which Covid-positive adults quarantine themselves. Some stay at home and do not self-report to CESU,” according to CESU chief Dr. Rolando Cruz.

A guideline was recently issued by the city government stating that home quarantine is now strictly prohibited for confirmed Covid-19 cases and symptomatic close-contacts.

Cruz said the city government is continuously strengthening its contact tracing efforts to assure the safety, especially of families with children.

With this, he asked for everyone’s cooperation and to report, in case they start to experience symptoms by contacting CESU via their official Facebook page, or call the QC Contact Tracing hotlines at telephone numbers 8703-2759, 8703-4398, 0916-122-8628, 0908-639-8086, and 0931-095-7737.

Source: Philippines News Agency