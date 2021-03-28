﻿QC A1 list: No registration, no jabs

The Quezon City government is calling on its A1 priority list members to pre-register to receive their first doses of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) jabs.

Registrations can be made through https://app.ezconsult.io/signup, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday night. Only those who have registered and with confirmed schedules will be accommodated.

“Walk-ins will not be accommodated in our vaccination sites. This is to ensure that minimum health standards are followed,” the announcement reads.

Included in the A1 category eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccines are:

• Medical doctors

• Nurses

• Midwives

• Dentists

• Medical technologists

• Physical, occupational, and respiratory therapists

• Radiology technicians

• Workers in nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, correctional facilities, orphanages, and the like including maintenance, administrative and security personnel

• Home care workers such as caregivers

• Workers in stand-alone clinics and diagnostic laboratories

For now, the vaccination will be until Friday (March 26) only. The next dates will be announced once more doses arrive.

Vaccination sites are at District 1, Esteban Abada Elementary School; District 2, Batasan Hills National High School; District 3, Emilio Aguinaldo Elementary School; District 4, Pinyahan Elementary School; District 5, Kaligayahan Activity Center; and District 6, Placido del Mundo Elementary School.

Quezon City has 7,600 active Covid-19 cases as of Thursday but recoveries are at a high 80 percent, with 34,297 healed out of 42,785 patients.

Source: Philippines News Agency