﻿PWDs, senior high students in Catbalogan City get cash aid

A total of 868 persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior high school (SHS) students in Catbalogan City in Samar have received educational cash assistance from the local government.

Mayor Dexter Uy said on Thursday the one-time PHP1,000 cash aid for SHS students is part of the “Ayuda Eskwela” program of the city youth development office to support students’ needs as they adopt the new normal education.

On the other hand, the PHP1,480 educational assistance for PWDs is part of its regular program taken from its annual budget for seniors and PWDs equivalent to 1 percent of the city’s internal revenue allotment.

“This is strongly supported by this administration as all opportunities must be afforded to PWDs not because they are at a disadvantage but mainly because it is their human right,” Uy said in a statement.

Since its distribution last week, the city government has already served a total of 700 SHS students – 144 in Silaga, 83 in Payao, 73 in San Roque, 72 in New Mahayag, 71 in Iguid, 66 in Pupua, 58 in Estaka, 41 in Cabugawan, and 39 in San Vicente.

Uy said they already completed the distribution of cash aid to some 168 PWDs on Dec. 12.

“They could use the amount to buy things they would need for their remote learning as part of our commitment to support the education of the youth,” he added.

This is also in support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No.4 which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, Uy said.

The city government targets to complete the distribution of cash aid to all qualified SHS students based on the list provided to them by the respective schools this month.

“There are minor errors in the list given to us as some students were not included in the list, but we are trying our best to cover all officially enrolled senior high students,” he added.

Catbalogan, the capital of Samar province, is home to over 104,000 people. The city is about 112 kilometers north of Tacloban City, the regional capital of Eastern Visayas.

Source: Philippines News agency