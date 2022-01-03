﻿Pulong highlights ‘House’ accomplishments

First Congressional District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Z. Duterte here released on Thursday night his accomplishments at the House of Representatives wherein he has authored a total of 62 House Bills (HB).

In a statement, Duterte said of the 62 HBs, 16 were enacted into laws, 21 were already sent and received by the Senate, and 25 are still pending in the different committees in the House of Representatives.

Two of the HBs authored by Duterte are still in the period of sponsorship, another two with copies distributed to the House members, and one recommitted.

Apart from the HBs, the presidential son also cited the following achievements in various projects – infrastructure, educational Assistance, medical assistance, emergency assistance, and coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response.

“While these projects may have greatly helped my beloved Davaoeños, I personally feel that there is still a lot to be done. And with your help, we will make that happen,” he said.

In 2019, during his stint as a first-time congressman, Pulong continued the barangay caravan program that he spearheaded when he was still the vice mayor of Davao City — the “Pulong-pulong ni Pulong.”

In 2020, during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pulong initiated a “caravan” in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Social Welfare and Development, providing relief assistance to his constituents in the district.

Amid the global pandemic, Duterte continued to assist various sectors in the city that are in dire need of help from the government.

The lawmaker said his top priority is to continue serving the people of Davao City, particularly the first congressional district.

“As we near the end of my first term as your congressman for the first district of Davao City, allow me again to share my acts of gratitude for the overwhelming trust and support that you have bestowed upon me and my family,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency