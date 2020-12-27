﻿Public warned vs. fake DOF FB account

The Department of Finance (DOF) on Sunday warned the public against a fake Facebook page promoting fraudulent activities using the name of the department.

“The Department of Finance wishes to alert the public about a fraudulent Facebook page pretending to be the DOF,” a DOF statement read.

The DOF said the page, named “Department of Finance,” is allegedly endorsing a “financial grant of USD400 because of the difficult conditions the country is going through.”

“Its profile picture contains a link supposedly redirecting users to more information about the “scholarship,” it added.

The DOF urged the public not to click on the link as it redirects to an infected website that may compromise the user’s data privacy and other essential information.

It added that similar suspicious activities have been tracked by the DOF staff and were reported to the relevant authorities.

“The DOF reiterates its warning against those behind these unscrupulous and unauthorized schemes that the government is monitoring the public space and will take appropriate legal and regulatory action,” it said.

The DOF said it only has one official Facebook page: facebook.com/DOFPH.

“For our other official social media accounts, we are @DOF_PH on Twitter and Instagram,” it said.

Source: Philippines News agency