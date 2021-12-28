﻿Public urged to remain vigilant vs. Covid-19 during holidays

The Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-WV CHD) has called on the public to remain vigilant and always practice the minimum public health standards (MPHS) as they celebrate this holiday season.

“While there has been a decreasing case of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) in the country, Filipinos are advised not to let their guards down and prioritize the health and safety of their families by practicing the minimum public health standards,” said Dr. Marie Jocelyn Te, medical officer IV at the DOH-WV CHD, in a virtual presser on Monday.

As of December 26, Te said that based on the situation report of the DOH regional epidemiology and surveillance unit (RESU), Western Visayas is left with 2,048 active cases out of its 146,150 total cumulative cases.

The daily average cases dropped to 27 as of December 26 from 87 in November, 317 in October, 820 in September, and 596 in July and August this year.

Te attributed the decline to the massive vaccination drive and the continued implementation of the MPHS.

“We have to also try our best not to be complacent even if all of us are vaccinated. We cannot be assured that the people we met are also vaccinated,” she said.

As of 6 a.m. of Monday, the Regional Vaccination Operations Center (RVOC) data showed that 4,126,177 eligible individuals in Western Visayas have at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines while 3,051,425 individuals are already fully vaccinated of the target 5,579,380 eligible population.

The over 4 million with at least one dose is already equivalent to 73.94 percent of the target eligible population, while those fully vaccinated already comprise over 50 percent of the target.

Moreover, 46,491 individuals coming from the health care workers, senior citizens, and adults with comorbidity have already received booster doses.

Meanwhile, Te said that with family gatherings and parties that are being held this holiday season, they cannot really assure that there will be no increase in cases of the Covid-19.

However, if there is a surge in cases, hospitals are ready to cater to them, she said.

As of December 24, the health care utilization rate in the region is at 22.19 percent.

Of the 445 Covid-19 ward beds, only 4.49 percent are occupied, the149 intensive care unit beds are 17.45 percent utilized, the 1,331 isolation beds are 31.10 percent occupied, while only 4.35 percent of the 184 mechanical ventilators are utilized.

Source: Philippines News Agency