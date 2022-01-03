﻿Public offices have until Jan. 6 to submit Citizen’s Charters

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) reminded public offices nationwide to submit their Citizen’s Charters until January 6 as mandated by the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act.

ARTA’s recent data showed 14 national government agencies (NGAs), 573 local government units (LGUs), 571 water districts, 27 government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), and 13 state universities and colleges (SUCs) have not submitted their Citizen’s Charters as of December 17.

A Citizen’s Charter lists “pertinent information and services that government agencies provide”.

The list of non-compliant government offices is posted on ARTA’s Facebook page.

ARTA’s Department Order (DO) 2021-94 requires NGAs, LGUs, GOCCs, water districts, and SUCs to submit their Citizen’s Charters following the release of the Memorandum Order No. 57 of the Office of the President or “Directing the Submission of a Citizen’s Charter and Compliance with the Automation of Business Permitting ad Licensing System”.

The DO aims to ensure that public offices adhere to their commitments to the people and provide their service with ease.

“The Filipino public deserves to be informed of the services that they are entitled to in clear and exact terms. In turn, government agencies can also benefit from these as it will help them serve the people more efficiently and transparently,” ARTA Director General, Jeremiah Belgica, said in a previous statement.

The anti-red tape body has so far received 8,794 Citizen’s Charters and Certificates of Compliance from various government agencies.

“As we enter 2022, we will further strengthen our unity to fight red tape and count on us that we will do this for the betterment of every Filipino,” Belgica said in his New Year’s message.

Source: Philippines News Agency