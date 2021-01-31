﻿PTRI opens doors to anyone interested in textile industry

– Anyone interested in the textile industry is welcome to visit the newly opened Textile Gallery and Design Innovation Hub in Bicutan, Taguig City, as well as even partner with the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI), its chief said Thursday.

Apart from textile exhibits, the hub serves as a co-working space that designers, enthusiasts, and startups could use. The facilities and the PTRI’s expertise will help them in developing their products.

“We’d like to be able to inspire, encourage anyone interested to create new products. We’d like to see the conceptualization. The facilities are available here,” said PTRI Director Celia Elumba in a virtual presser.

Researchers, she said, are also welcome to visit the hub, for them to see what they can do.

As for the gallery, Elumba said this is the PTRI’s avenue to communicate with the weaving communities in the provinces.

“Anybody is welcome to visit the gallery. Just make everything pre-arranged to comply with Covid-19 (prevention) requirements,” she said.

She noted that visitors should clearly state their purpose and intentions. Elumba explained that in this way, waste of time will be avoided if the information needed by the visitor can be found in the Philippine Textiles e-portal, for instance.

“We can direct them to the e-portal. If it (intention) is for product development, let us know,” she said.

Also launched on Thursday, the e-portal (www.philippinetextiles.com), serves as a platform to connect the public with the handloom weaving and natural dyeing communities.

A short description of handloom weaving can be found on the website.

Weavers per region are listed on the e-portal. The weavers’ background, contact details can be seen on the website. Product galleries of weavers are yet to be uploaded.

The website also features a menu for products, stakeholders, establishments and facilities, but the lists are still empty as of posting.

