﻿PTFoMS vows justice for slain Davao journalist

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) is in close coordination with the police to attain justice for journalist Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy, who was gunned down inside his rented apartment in Davao del Sur on Saturday night.

Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, PTFoMS Executive Director, offered his condolences to the family of Dinoy, who was a reporter of Davao City-based Newsline Philippines and volunteer anchor of Energy FM in Digos City.

“The PTFoMS wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Dondon Dinoy. We are greatly saddened for your loss,” Ego said in a statement on Sunday, adding that Malacañang condemned the slay.

Dinoy was gunned down by a still unidentified suspect at around 6 p.m. in his apartment along Mother Ignacia St. in Poblacion Uno, Bansalan.

Egco has asked the local police to conduct a complete and thorough investigation of the incident.

“Even if the motive seems to be a personal matter, the Task Force will see to it that justice will be served to those responsible for Dinoy’s death,” Egco said.

The PTFoMS chief said he is in contact with Brig. Gen. Filmore Escobal, Director of the Police Regional Office-11.

Edith Caduaya, president of the Mindanao Independent Press Council, said she is not aware of any personal enemies of Dinoy.

Egco reminded media workers that “if anyone of you feel threatened in any way, the Task Force is here to help 24/7. We are just a phone call away and we will provide you with immediate security and protection if you feel you are in any danger”.

PTFoMS was created by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 with a mandate to safeguard press freedom and protect the life, liberty, and security of media workers.

The Philippines is believed to be the first to have created such a task force.

Source: Philippines News Agency