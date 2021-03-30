﻿PTFoMS condoles with family of FM radio DJ ‘Inday Ruping’

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) has offered condolences to the family of comedian and disc jockey Rizalino Torralba of DYRD 102.3 Kiss FM, more popularly known as “Inday Ruping,” over her untimely death.

“We at the Presidential Task Force wish to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Rizalino Torralba. We are greatly saddened for your loss,” PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco said a news release on Monday.

Torralba, a member of the LGBTQ community, died after allegedly being shot by her personal driver, Andrew Allanic Fronteras, at an inn in Tagbilaran City, Bohol last Saturday night. The victim was hailed as a productive member of the LGBTQ community in the field of public information.

“If anyone of our broadcasters or journalists feel threatened in any way, the Task Force is here to help you 24/7. We are just a phone call away and we will provide you with immediate security and protection if you feel you are in any sort of danger,” Egco said.

Egco said while the motive seems to be a personal matter, the Task Force will see to it that justice will be served to anybody responsible for Torralba’s death and requested the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct a thorough investigation. The PNP is one of the law enforcement agencies that comprise the PTFoMS.

PNP investigators found Torralba’s already lifeless body inside a room at the Backpacker’s Inn on Sunday morning.

Initial report submitted to PTFoMs by the Tagbilaran City Police Station headed by Col. Mary Crystal Peralta showed that the victim sustained a gunshot wound at her “right upper chest that caused (her) death”. A .45 caliber fired cartridge and one piece .45 slug were recovered from the crime scene.

PTFoMS was created by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 with a mandate of safeguarding press freedom and protecting the life, liberty and security of media workers, the first of its kind in the world.

Source: Philippines News Agency