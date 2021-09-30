﻿PSG prepares for PRRD’s filing of COC

President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s close-in security is preparing to ensure the Chief Executive’s safety and security in anticipation of his possible filing of his certificate of candidacy (COC) from October 1 to 8.

Presidential Security Group (PSG) Chief Col. Randolph Cabangbang said they have yet to receive word about Duterte’s activities in the next few days, but they are ready for all eventualities.

“Wala pa kaming abiso (We have no advice) what activities he will be doing kasi hindi lang naman kami ang nagde-decide nun (because we’re not the only ones who decide on that). We have a core group that will plan on this and pagka natuloy yung mga lakad niya (and if these activities push through), the security aspect is what we are concerned about. Most of the activities are being orchestrated by the EMC (Events Management Cluster) of the Office of the President,” he said in an interview with reporters.

Candidates for the May 2022 national elections will be allowed to have only one companion when filing their COCs, according to Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesperson James Jimenez.

Cabangbang, however, said the same rules would not apply to the President should he push through with filing his COC.

“Remember, if he will file as an aspirant, he is still the President. So yung mandato po ng pagse-secure sa Presidente is only being given to the PSG. The Comelec cannot say na sila na ang magse-secure sa Presidente (So the mandate of securing the President is only given to the PSG. The Comelec cannot say that they will ensure the security of the President),” he added.

He emphasized the need for the PSG to plan “even months ahead.”

“Naga-anticipate lang tayo kasi hindi naman pupuwede kasi na pag sinabi niya (Duterte) may gagawin siya, saka lang tayo magpa-plan (We are just anticipating because we cannot make plans the moment he says he’s going to do something),” he said.

Meanwhile, Cabangbang said the PSG would continue to protect Duterte from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by regularly testing its personnel and observing minimum public health standards.

“The situation has improved nakikita naman natin but we still maintain, yung basic na physical distancing, double mask, face shield. We are also trying to ensure na pag sa mga engagement lahat po ng nakapalibot sa Presidente ay sumusunod. Of course, yung mga antigen saka RT-PCR sa lahat po ng lalapit sa Presidente (The situation has improved from what we see but we still maintain the basic physical distancing, double mask, face shield. We are also trying to ensure that guests in the President’s engagements follow protocols. Of course, those who have to approach the President must undergo antigen and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction tests),” he said.

On September 17, Duterte formally accepted his nomination as the official vice presidential candidate of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) for the 2022 polls.

Photos released by the PDP-Laban faction led by party president, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, show that Duterte signed the PDP-Laban’s certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA).

Cusi’s faction officially proclaimed Duterte as its vice presidential candidate and Senator Christopher Lawrence Go as its presidential candidate on September 8.

Duterte accepted his nomination to ensure the “continuity” of his efforts to bring progress to the country. However, Go rejected his nomination as the party’s standard-bearer

