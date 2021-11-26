﻿PSC’s Rise Up, Shape Up honor information, media workers

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) joins the celebration of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Development Information Day with a special episode featuring select media workers and personalities on November 27.

PSC Commissioner Celia Kiram and the PSC recognize that information and effective dissemination are vital to improving the day-to-day lives of Filipinos.

“Factual information is very important now and always, especially now that we are in a global health crisis. We want to honor the people doing a great job in disseminating information with integrity and reliability,” Kiram said.

In this episode, PSC’s Rise Up, Shape Up goes on a hike to Mt. Batolusong, also known as Mt. Susong Dalaga, in Jalajala, Rizal with influencers Renz Marcelino and Aliyah Bianca Dio, film director Enzo Manago, news correspondent Jasmine Payo, and sports and features correspondent Pauline Verzosa.

“We are grateful for the cooperation and partnership extended to us by friends in the information and media industry,” Kiram said in a news release on Thursday.

She added that the upcoming episode will also demonstrate how a mindful walk in nature can be beneficial for the fitness of the body and mind.

“From the onset, this web series aimed to spread awareness of how sports and physical activities can uplift physical, mental, emotional, and social wellness,” Kiram said.

“This web series can reach Filipinos nationwide and encourage them to engage in sports and physical activities through the help of effective information dissemination,” she added.

She will also discuss a brief history of trekking in “K-Isport” segment.

The episode will also present tips and benefits of mindful walking to be discussed by Eileen Tupaz, a mindfulness advocate, meditation teacher, and co-founder of WhiteSpace Mind and Body Wellness Studio.

