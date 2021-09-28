﻿PSC’s 4-part forum to tackle IPs’ rich culture

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Thursday announced the holding of the 2021 Indigenous Sports and Games Webinar Series: Preserving and Promoting the Rich Cultural Heritage of our Ancestors in conjunction with the celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month.

The webinar series is scheduled on October 7, 21, 28, and November 5 at 1 p.m. through the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The four sessions will serve as a continuation of the Webinar launch last June 24.

Over 1,000 participants have registered for the four-part webinar series which aims to promote and preserve the traditions and culture of the Indigenous Peoples.

“Four distinguished resource speakers, representing different government agencies, and associations, were invited to give talks on various topics concerning the rich culture of the Indigenous Peoples,” PSC Oversight Commissioner for Indigenous Peoples Games (IPG) program Charles Raymond A. Maxey said.

The activity is organized in partnership with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and sponsored by Pocari Sweat.

Meanwhile, the PSC also said 15 young girls and women are taking the spotlight upon winning Gold Medals in the 7th Women’s Martial Arts Festival Pencak Silat Competition in this week’s Rise Up, Shape Up web series.

Success stories of Danyella Reiyn Coching (Tunggal pre-teen 9-11 years old category), Szavein Emerald Cordovez, Jazzy dela Cruz and Antoinette Isabelle Sta. Romana (Beregu pre-teen 9-11 years old category) and Zyche Mae Jizmundo, Ann Gilrose Sanchez, and Hanna Kimberlay Cezar (Beregu Pre-junior 12-13 years old category) will be showcased in the September 25 episode.

The series will also feature the other golden medalist rising stars of the Indonesian martial arts who won their competition in the 14-16 years old category and the 17-35 years old category. Pencak Silat 2019 Southeast Asian Games Silver Medalist Francine Padios will also be joining the web series episode.

Women in Sports (WIS) Commissioner in-charge Celia H. Kiram, in her regular segment “K-Isport: Kwentong Isport,” will briefly tackle the history of Pencak Silat in the country.

