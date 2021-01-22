﻿PSC to push with National Sports Summit online

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has shifted the postponed National Sports Summit into a three-part program with a series of weekly online conference-type sessions set to be held on Jan. 27.

“We wanted to push through with this because we know it will be useful to know where we are now from where we were almost three decades ago. It will help see the road ahead of us and navigate it better,” PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez said in a news release on Thursday.

He refers to the 1st National Sports Summit held in 1992, where 38 resolutions were crafted in the hopes of a better national sports environment.

The 2021 edition, starting with a weekly conference-type online session, titled Sports Conversations, will cover 25 sports topics.

“Data gathered from these sessions will be studied and processed, and shall be the foundation of a new set of resolutions hoped to be useful for our future sports leaders, legislators, and national officials who contribute to the betterment of sports in the country,” Ramirez said.

With the summit’s primary aim of determining the present status of sports in the Philippines and then charting the path to achieve sports excellence, PSC is tapping recognized personalities from the local and international sports scene to deliver short lectures in the online conference.

The first batch of sessions brings together United Sports Academy (USSA) President T.J. Rosandich, Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) Dean of Philippine Sports Henry Daut, DAVNOR Sports Development head Giovanni Gulanes, and UP professor Tessa Jazmines.

Rosandich will open the three-part summit with a lecture-forum on “Sports Success from a First World Perspective”.

The academy is home to the likes of American-Israeli Olympic figure skater Aimee Buchanan and two-time national coach of the year Mike Leach.

Gulanes will share his expertise next on sports development programs in local government units (LGUs) on Feb. 4. The long-time sports coordinator will also touch on youth training and hands-on management of their province’s sports program.

Daut, who played a role in PSC’s Sports Mapping Action Research Talent Identification (Smart ID) program, will tackle talent identification as grassroots development on Feb. 11.

Veteran sportswriter and UP professor Jazmines will complete the first roster as she delivers her lecture on the value of sports marketing on Feb. 28.

“We believe that sports are a means to move forward despite taking a step back for months. We may continue to chart our path in bettering Philippine sports starting now, and with the help of these experts in the field to whom we are very grateful,” Ramirez said.

Almost 1,000 participants consisting of sports educators, athletes, coaches, LGU coordinators, national sports associations, and private stakeholders, have already registered.

