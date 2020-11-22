﻿PSC to aid athletes, coaches hit hard by successive typhoons

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is preparing the release of financial assistance to members of the national team badly-hit by consecutive typhoons.

The sports agency received reports that 57 athletes and coaches from nine sports were evacuated due to massive flooding brought about by Typhoon Ulysses in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

It coordinated with national sports associations (NSAs) to get to know who has been adversely affected.

PSC chairman William Ramirez assured that the agency is monitoring typhoon-ravaged members of the Philippine national team and is expediting the release the financial assistance.

“It might not be substantial but we will do our best we can to help them,” Ramirez said in a news release on Sunday.

PSC Executive Director lawyer Guillermo Iroy Jr. said once final report has been submitted by the NSAs, assistance will be sent to the affected athletes.

“We will have this rolled out the soonest. We are just waiting for the final report from the NSA affairs so we can finalize everything,” Iroy said.

Most of the affected national athletes and coaches are from the Philippine Canoe-Kayak Dragonboat Federation residing near floodways in Rizal.

Source: Philippines News agency