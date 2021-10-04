﻿PSC Batang Pinoy to empower LGUs on int’l sports technical rules

The Philippine Sports Commission through its Batang Pinoy (BP) and Philippine National Games (PNG) continues its mandate of developing athletes in the grassroots despite the pandemic.

The two programs are set to conduct the fourth part of a series of webinars in preparation for the reimplementation of the grassroots program.

Beginning October 5, the local government units (LGUs) are expected to attend the webinar which will share updates on the international sports technical rules.

“Joint effort between the LGUs and the PSC will ensure that young aspiring athletes are given enough time and resources to grow and reach their full potential,” PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez said in a news release on Saturday.

With the current trend of younger athletes breaking Olympic records, Ramirez said it is time to properly manage and secure the future gems of the country.

In cooperation with the National Sports Associations (NSA) and International Federation-accredited Technical Officials of 11 different Sports, the updated standard rules of the sports possible to be played in the games will be discussed.

Sports to be covered are the following: taekwondo, table tennis, chess, athletics, weightlifting, archery, karatedo, cycling, swimming, muaythai, and arnis.

Participants from the North Luzon Cluster will be the first group to undergo the training and each LGU can send three representatives for the said webinar per sport.

