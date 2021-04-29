﻿PSA to update list of Caraga establishments

All is set for 2021 Updating on the List of Establishments (ULE) in the Caraga Region, the Philippine Statistics Authority in Caraga (PSA-13) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, PSA-13 Regional Director Rosalinda C. Apura said the ULE updating, set to start on May 10, seeks to “provide a reliable directory of establishments that will be used as a statistical frame for establishment-based surveys and censuses.”

Apura said the list of establishments is a comprehensive statistical business register that will guide the private sector in marketing plans and strategies.

The updating also aims to capture the changes in the distribution and characteristics of establishments and business units in the region.

Apura said the updating will cover 22 data items, among which are the business name, registered name, tax identification number, address, and contact information.

It will also cover information on the economic activity or business, the number of employees paid, and the total assets of establishments.

Source: Philippines News Agency