﻿PSA to start business, industry surveys in Caraga

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Caraga Region (PSA-13) is set to conduct the 2020 Annual Survey of Philippine Business and Industry (ASPBI) and the 2020 Survey on Tourism Establishment of the Philippines (STEP) as a rider survey next month.

“The 2020 ASPBI aims to collect and generate information on the levels, structure, performance, and trends of economic activities of the formal sector of the economy for the year 2020,” PSA-13 Director Rosalinda C. Apura said in a statement Tuesday.

Apura said the 2020 STEP aims to collect information on the available supply of tourism goods, products, and services, which are valuable inputs in the Philippine Tourism Satellite Account (PTSA) compilation.

“The conduct of 2020 STEP will generate statistics on the availability of supply from tourism industries that will meet the consumption of goods and services of visitors,” Apura said.

Sample establishments will be given multiple options on how they can respond to the survey, either using the online questionnaire available at the PSA website, utilizing the electronic copy of the questionnaire either in portable document format, or accomplishing the printed copy of the questionnaire.

PSA-13 also made it clear that all information collected during the surveys will be kept strictly confidential and shall not be used for purposes of taxation, investigation, or regulation as provided under Article 55 of Republic Act 10625 or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013.

Source: Philippines News Agency