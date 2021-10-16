﻿PSA to set up PhilSys fixed registration centers next year

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) will soon operate “fixed registration centers” for those individuals who wish to update or correct their information registered through the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

“Kaya lang itong feature na ito ngayon ay hindi pa available sa aming mga registration centers (However, this feature is still not available in our registration sites as of this moment),”PSA Undersecretary Rosalinda Bautista said during an interview at the Laging Handa public briefing on Thursday.

Bautista said the PSA will start setting up “fixed registration centers” by next year.

These centers, located nationwide, will cater PhilSys registrants who would like to request corrections or updates of their PhilSys information and even issuance of new PhilID or national ID cards, she said.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrolment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present the PhilID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency