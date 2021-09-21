﻿PSA set to start quarterly fisheries survey in Caraga

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Caraga Region (PSA-13) will start on Monday the conduct of the October 2021 round of Quarterly Fisheries Survey (QFS).

The QFS will run until Sept. 30, the PSA-13 said in a statement Sunday.

“The surveys aim to generate volume and value on commercial fisheries, marine municipal fisheries, inland fisheries and aquaculture production by species and by a quarter at the national, regional and provincial level,” PSA-13 regional director Rosalinda Apura said.

Apura said the statistics generated in the surveys will serve as inputs to the compilation of national accounts, researches and studies, estimation of the performance of agriculture, and policy making and program implementation.

“Hired statistical researchers (SRs) are set to conduct face-to-face interviews on Monday as they will visit the sample fish landing centers for commercial and municipal fisheries, as well as selected sample aqua farm operators and inland fishing households,” she said.

Apura said the hired SRs are trained prior to their field operations to ensure the procedures and concepts are understood.

The researchers are also ordered to adhere to the prescribed health and safety protocols during the conduct of the enumerations amid the continued threat of the pandemic, she added.

All the data and information collected by the hired SRs from sample fishermen shall be kept strictly confidential and shall not be used for purposes of taxation, investigation, or regulation as provided under Article 55 of Republic Act 10625, or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013.

Source: Philippines News Agency