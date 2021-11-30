﻿PSA-NegOr hits 94.8% of national ID target

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Negros Oriental on Monday said it has reached 94.8 percent of its target in the national identification program list-up for this year.

Engr. Ariel Fortuito, PSA-Negros Oriental provincial chief, told the Philippine News Agency that as of November 27, the total Step 2 output for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) was at 809,807.

The PSA’s 2021 target for Negros Oriental is 854,257.

Fortuito is optimistic the remaining 44,450 can be reached even before the end of the year.

The three areas in the province with the most number of registrants are Dumaguete City (81,604); Bayawan City (68,834); and Guihulngan City (62,252).

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID will be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency