﻿PSA holds nat’l ID signup for DepEd-Dagupan City personnel

DAGUPAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Pangasinan has started its Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Step 2 mobile registration for public school teachers and administrative personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) here.

The 39 public schools of the city, including some private school teachers and personnel, were clustered into five for the three-day registration schedule from June 30 to July 2.

This first cluster is composed of the Dagupan City National High School (DCNHS), Lucao Elementary School, Juan P. Guadiz Elementary School, Malued Elementary School, West Central Elementary School 1, and West Central Elementary School 2.

In an interview on Thursday, Carla Joy Dela Cruz, Team 3 registration supervisor, said regardless of whether the applicants had finished Step 1 (data collection by PSA enumerators or online booking), the applicants have to repeat the process of filling up the Form 1A.

“We are conducting institutional or mobile registration to government agencies or private corporations to register their employees who have no time to go to the local government unit-based registration,” she said.

She added the members of DepEd Dagupan regardless of whether they are resident of Dagupan or not, they will be accommodated in this scheduled institutional registration.

After the DCNHS cluster schedule, dela Cruz said they will go to the next cluster of schools.

Patrice Flores, one of the teachers of DCNHS, said she is thankful as the registration was made accessible to them.

Meanwhile, simultaneous with the DepEd personnel of Dagupan, PSA also holds PhilSys Step 2 registration for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources office in Urdaneta City and in Landbank Urdaneta City.

She said the PhilSys registration is open to Filipinos aged 15 to 65 years old in compliance with the Inter-Agency Task Force protocol regarding people allowed to go outside their residence; valid supporting documents such as PSA issues birth certificate, driver’s license or other government-issued identification (ID), and valid ID (not expired) for employees of private establishments.

Step 2 is the data capturing or biometrics which involves fingerprints and iris scan.

Step 3 is the delivery of the national ID at the residence of the registrants by the Philippine Postal Corporation.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions

