﻿PSA defers national ID system registration in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Negros Oriental has put on hold its registration for the Philippine ID System due to the delay in the arrival of registration kits from its national office as a result of the recent string of typhoons hitting the country.

The national ID system registration here was scheduled to begin today, Nov. 25, 2020, an advisory from the PSA in the province which was posted on its social media page said.

However, individuals who had earlier received their appointment slips from the PSA were asked to not visit the registration centers in the barangays, towns, and cities as yet until the final notification of the date for registration is released.

The PSA here reassured that it will make a formal announcement once the date has been finalized. It asked the public for consideration and understanding regarding the delay in registration.

Source: Philippines News Agency