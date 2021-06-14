﻿PRRD’s health is fine, loss of balance due to ‘simple misstep’

Malacañang on Monday said President Rodrigo Duterte has no health problem, adding the loss of balance during the 123rd Independence Day rites was a “simple misstep”.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this clarification after the 76-year-old Duterte “got a bit out of balance” as he was turning on a podium.

“It was a simple misstep. Malinaw naman po sa video that the President was turning on a podium, some kind of a podium so medyo na-out of balance lang po. Wala naman pong problema sa kalusugan (It is clear in the video that the President was turning on a podium, so he got a bit out of balance. There is no problem with his health),” Roque said in his regular Palace press briefing.

During the event, Duterte honored as “modern heroes” the Filipino people who continuously battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also recognized the sacrifices made by front-liners at the risk of their lives.

“In the past year, they have risked their own lives and sacrificed their own comfort and security to ensure that our society will continue to function despite this crisis. Maraming pong salamat sa inyong pagmalasakit at serbisyo (Thank you very much for your compassion and service),” he said.

Duterte said a wall of heroes is now being built at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City where the names of doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who died due to Covid-19 will be inscribed.

The Chief Executive also posthumously conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the rank of Magalong on Generals Gregorio del Pilar and Marcelo H. del Pilar, both Bulacan natives, in recognition of their “extraordinary acts of heroism that served as the foundation of this nation”.

The decoration was received by Marita del Pilar Villatema-Santos, the grandniece of Gregorio.

He urged the public to honor their legacies through small acts of heroism, especially during this time when the country is still grappling with the effects of the pandemic

Source: Philippines News Agency