﻿PRRD visits Dinagat Islands devastated by ‘Odette’

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and government officials on Wednesday visited Dinagat Island to find out what communities need to recover from the impact of Typhoon Odette.

In a Palace press statement, Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Duterte met with the evacuees and local officials of the area, vowing to “provide the necessary means to speed up clearing operations and help residents reconstruct their homes.”

He said Duterte directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide financial assistance to the families affected by the typhoon.

Duterte also asked the DSWD to continuously provide family food packs to the typhoon victims.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) was directed to monitor and supervise the distribution of the aforesaid financial assistance, he added.

As per Duterte’s instruction, National Housing Authority will provide housing assistance worth PHP100 million to typhoon victims in Dinagat Islands whose houses were partially and totally damaged.

He also urged the Department of Energy to ensure the delivery of gasoline and other petroleum products to the Dinagat Islands.

Photo of Typhoon Odette-battered areas on Dinagat Islands which President Rodrigo Roa Duterte visited on December 22, 2021. (Presidential photo by Joey Dalumpines)

Meanwhile, Nograles extended gratitude to all sectors that extended financial and in-kind assistance to typhoon-hit communities.

“We again thank all generous allies in the international community, development partners, organizations, families, and individuals for the outpouring of support and compassion to our people,” he said.

He also reassured the public that government continues to work double time in its relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts to aid displaced families in hard-hit areas.

At least 14 people were reported dead in Dinagat Islands, according to the province’s information officer, Jeff Crisostomo.

Reports showed that the typhoon also “totally damaged” around 14,000 houses in the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency