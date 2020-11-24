﻿PRRD signs laws increasing bed capacity of 5 hospitals

MANILA – As the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte has signed five laws increasing bed capacity of hospitals in the cities of Iloilo, Las Piñas, Tuguegarao and Quezon, and in Dapa, Surigao del Norte.

Duterte signed all the laws on November 13 with Republic Act (R.A.) 11496 seeking to increase the bed capacity of the Western Visayas Medical Center in Mandurriao, Iloilo City from 425 to 700 beds, upgrade its professional health care services and facilities, and authorize the increase of its medical personnel.

Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center in Las Piñas City will also increase its bed capacity from 200 to 500 beds under R.A. 11497. The law also upgrades its professional health care services and facilities.

R.A. 11498 also increases the bed capacity of The Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan from 500 to 1,000 beds.

The Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City will also increase its bed capacity from 500 beds 1,000 beds under R.A. 11501. The law also upgrades its professional health care services and facilities, and authorizes the increase of its medical personnel.

Duterte also inked R.A. 11500, upgrading the Siargao District Hospital in Dapa into a Level 2 general hospital and rename it as the Siargao Island Medical Center.

Under R.A. 11500, the hospital bed capacity will increase from to 50 to 100 and will upgrade its professional heath care services and facilities, and authorize the increase of its medical personnel.

Duterte also signed R.A.11499 on November 13, renaming the Malita District Hospital in barangay Poblacion in Malita, Davao Occidental as the Malita Women’s and Children’s Wellness Center.

On the same day, Duterte also signed R.A. 11495 establishing the Bicol Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Pamplona, Camarines Sur.

The Bicol hospital will have 200 beds dedicated to health requirements of women and children.

“The hospital shall specialize on the care of women and children and shall focus on women and children healthcare, prenatal testing, obstetrics and gynecological services, pediatrics care, lactation programs, nutrition services, neonatal care, immunization services, postpartum depression support, education classes for parenting, and women’s and children’s health awareness,” the law read.

Under the law, Camarines Sur must develop a hospital development plan to reflect the development goals of the hospital including its bed capacity and service capability.

Request for the staffing requirements, capital outlay investments and budgetary needs for operations must be based on the hospital development plan.

The provincial government must provide funding for the establishment and operation of The Bicol Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

