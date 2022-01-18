﻿PRRD signs laws declaring heritage zones in Cebu, Ilocos Sur

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has signed into law two measures declaring heritage zones in the provinces of Cebu and Ilocos Sur.

Duterte signed both Republic Act 11644 or the “Carcar City Heritage Zone Act” and RA 11645 or an act establishing a heritage zone within the municipality of San Vicente, Ilocos Sur on Jan. 14, 2022.

In signing RA 11644, Duterte recognized that the Constitution “mandates the State to conserve, develop, promote, and popularize the nation’s historical and cultural heritage and resources, as well as its artistic creations.

The Constitution also provides that all the country’s artistic and historic wealth “constitute the cultural treasures of the nation and shall be protected by the State, which may regulate its disposition.”

“Towards this end, the promotion and preservation of the cultural and historical landmarks that highlight the uniqueness and beauty of Carcar City, including all century-old architecturally significant and historic houses thereat, shall be pursued in the development and management of its tourism industry, cultural heritage and resources,” RA 11644 read.

Under the law, Carcar City will be accorded priority development by the Department of Tourism (DOT), in coordination with the provincial government of Cebu, the city government of Carcar, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and its affiliated cultural agencies, and other concerned agencies of the government, subject to the rules and regulations governing the conservation and preservation of heritage zones.

The DOT, in coordination with local governments of Cebu and Carcar City, the NCCA and its affiliated cultural agencies, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), will immediately prepare the development plan involving the preservation, conservation, restoration, and maintenance of cultural and historical sites and structures for the enhancement and sustainability of tourism in Carcar City.

The NCCA will approve only those methods and materials that strictly adhere to the accepted international standards of conservation in undertaking conservation and restoration works as provided for in Section 15 of RA 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act.

Applicable provisions of Republic Act 7586 or the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992 as amended by Republic Act 11038, will be applied in the management of the protected areas within the City of Carcar in coordination with the DENR.

The DOT, in coordination with the Provincial Government of Cebu, the City Government of Carcar, the NCCA and its affiliated cultural agencies, and the DENR will promulgate the necessary rules and regulations for the effective implementation of this Act.

The Act which originated in the House of Representatives was passed by the House on Dec. 17, 2019, amended by the Senate on Sept. 27, 2021, and which amendments were concurred in by the House on Nov. 23, 2021.

Under RA 11645, the DOT, in coordination with the Province of Ilocos Sur, the Municipality of San Vicente, Ilocos Sur, and the NCCA and its affiliated cultural agencies, will also immediately prepare the development plan involving the preservation, conservation, restoration, and maintenance of cultural and historical sites and structures for the enhancement and sustainability of tourism in San Vincente, Ilocos Sur.

The NCCA will approve only those methods and materials that strictly adhere to the accepted international standards of conservation in undertaking conservation and restoration works, as provided for in Section 15 of RA 10066.

Within one year from the effectivity of this Act, the Municipality of San Vicente, Ilocus Sur will pass a municipal ordinance to operationalize appropriately the management of its heritage zone, including all the cultural properties designated as intrinsic thereto, in accordance with the development plan and in line with the objectives and provisions of RA 10066 and RA 11645.

The preservation, protection, study, and promotion of the cultural and historical integrity of the geographical area represented by the heritage zone will receive priority development attention, assistance, and funding from the NCCA and its affiliated cultural agencies, and from the DOT and its attached agencies, subject to existing appropriate government rules and regulations.

Source: Philippines News Agency