﻿PRRD orders barangay chiefs to restrain unvaxxed people

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered barangay captains to restrict the movements of unvaccinated individuals as the country grapples with a sudden spike of Covid-19 infections.

“I now giving order to the barangay captains to look at all those persons who are not vaccinated and just would request them or order them if you may to stay put and if they refuse and goes around their house and goes around the community, wherever magpunta (will go), he can be restrained,” Duterte said during his prerecorded Talk to the People.

Duterte reiterated that the government is just keeping the public safe amid the prevailing pandemic.

“I said the ministrant function of the government is to come up with measures that protect the public interest, public health, and public safety,” he said.

Duterte said he come up with the decision to restrain unvaccinated for their safety.

“So, in the absence of the law. The president is called upon to act and because it is a national emergency it is my position that we can restrain and that I have ordered the barangay captains because under the law barangay captains can enforce all the laws of the land within their community. That’s the long and short of being the person in authority,” he said.

Duterte urged the barangay chiefs to mobilize civilians to monitor the unvaccinated people.

The Metro Manila Council, composed of the 17 local chief executives in the National Capital Region (NCR), has agreed to enact resolutions that will enhance restrictions, regulating the movement of unvaccinated individuals during the imposition of high-risk classification status of the region.

The restrictions will only be “temporary” and will be lifted once the Covid-19 alert level in NCR is lowered from Level 3 to Alert Level 2 or below.

Source: Philippines News Agency