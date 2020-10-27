﻿PRRD hopes for peaceful observance of ‘Undas’

President Rodrigo Duterte is hoping for “peaceful” observance of the upcoming All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

“I expect a peaceful celebration of the All Saints’ Day and the All Souls’ Day,” he said in a pre-recorded speech aired Tuesday.

Duterte reminded the public to follow rules when visiting their departed loved ones such as avoiding the bringing of liquor and bladed weapons.

“May you have a safe celebration of the All Saints Day and just follow rules for your own good,” he added.

Earlier, the Joint Task Force Covid Shield ordered all police commanders to ensure the compliance of all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums with quarantine rules in opening their doors to visitors ahead of the annual observance of Undas.

Task Force commander Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said they would enforce strict and proper observation of the minimum health safety protocols such as wearing face masks and face shields and physical distancing.

Based on the guidelines, the number of visitors in cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums shall be limited to 30 percent of the venue capacity, and all visitors must wear a face mask and face shield and observe physical distancing.

No age restrictions would be implemented on visitors in cemeteries.

The same guidelines order the closure of all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

Last September, Metro Manila agreed to temporarily close cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-3 as a precaution against coronavirus disease 2019.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines encouraged the faithful to offer prayers by offering intentions through Holy Masses.

All Saints’ Day is observed as a public holiday in the Philippines on Nov. 1.

Source: Philippines News Agency