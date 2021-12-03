﻿PRRD delighted over completion of new Zambo infra projects

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday welcomed the completion of infrastructure development projects in Zamboanga City, hoping that these would spur economic activity and employment in Mindanao and across the country.

This, after he led the inspection of development projects at the Zamboanga International Airport (ZIA), including its newly renovated Passenger Terminal Building (PTB).

In his speech, he thanked the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and other public and private partners for a “commendable job” in the improvement of the Zamboanga airport.

“I am excited to see a revitalized social economic activity that this newly enhanced project will support not only for the Zamboanga but also for the rest of Mindanao,” he said.

The upgraded ZIA is expected to expand its flight routes to and from Southeast Asian destinations.

He also led the unveiling of marker of the Port of Busay in Sacol Island – as part of the ceremonial inauguration of the 143 Social and Tourism Ports completed since 2016 – and the Zamboanga Seaport Development Project located in the Port of Zamboanga.

He acknowledged efforts of the DOTr and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) in leading the construction, rehabilitation and expansion of ports which are expected to improve connectivity and mobility of Filipinos.

“These are indeed milestones under the government’s Build, Build, Build program. The completion of these projects will boost inclusive growth for various industries in our provinces especially for the shipping, fishing and tourism sectors,” he said.

“Also with more employment to be generated for various localities, we can now look forward to a stronger economy and improved lives for our people under the new normal,” he added.

The construction of new and modern ports, as well as the rehabilitation, improvement and expansion of the existing ones are expected to provide better accessibility to coastal and island communities in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, particularly in displaced areas.

The projects also aim to provide better port infrastructure for the fishermen, banca operators and the riding public that shall in turn, enhance maritime mobility and connectivity, and open doors for economic, tourism and income-generating opportunities.

Duterte renewed his administration’s commitment to delivering long-lasting infrastructure development in the country amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“As my term nears its end, let me emphasize even with all the difficulties posed by the pandemic, this administration will continue to implement vital infrastructure projects to improve the lives of the Filipinos,” he said.

“We remain committed in pursuing sustainable development projects that will benefit all our kababayans even beyond 2022,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency