﻿PRRD declares Sara-Bong tandem in 2022

No less than President Rodrigo Duterte said his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, will pair with Senator Christopher “Bong” Go for the two top government posts in the May 9, 2022 elections.

Duterte confirmed the tandem in an ambush interview outside the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Saturday after Go filed his Certificate of Candidacy for Vice President.

“Sara-Go na ‘yan (It’s already Sara-Go [in the 2022 national elections]),” Duterte said in a video uploaded on the Facebook page of actress Vivian Velez.

Duterte withdrew his nomination as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the ruling party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), and said he will retire from public service when his term ends in June 2022.

Go was previously proclaimed as PDP-Laban’s top candidate but he rejected the nomination.

Duterte’s latest statement came even if the Davao mayor has repeatedly rejected the presidency and filed her COC for a third and last term, also on Saturday.

Asked if his daughter’s presidential bid is already final, Duterte said “yes”.

“Ah, actually, hindi kami nag-uusap ng politika (we never talked about politics) ever since. Ever since, we never talked about politics. I would say that I did that [withdrawal of my vice-presidential bid] for the better,” Duterte said when pressed anew if he has given her the go-signal to seek the presidency.

He said he is not privy as to when the mayor would announce her presidential bid.

The President himself was a substitute bet in the 2016 polls, a replacement for Martin Diño.

Diño, chair of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption that time, withdrew his COC as he felt “insulted” that the Commission on Elections may declare him a nuisance bet.

COC filing will end October 8 while political parties have until November 15 to replace their candidates.

