﻿PRRD creates task force to fast-track relief efforts

Following the devastation in flood-hit Cagayan Valley, President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Saturday ordered the creation of a task force that would fast-track the distribution of assistance to the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

“Sa madalian, gumawa ako ng hakbang – creation of a task force. Ito naman, I directed them to streamline para madali ang rehabilitation efforts (for those) affected by the typhoon (The step we have taken is the creation of a task force. I directed them to streamline processes for smooth rehabilitation efforts for those affected by the typhoon),” he said in a televised address to the nation.

Duterte said the task force would be composed of various representatives of government agencies relevant to disaster relief efforts.

“Binibigyan ko sila ng timeline para gumawa nyang mga hakbang na ‘yan na walang delay at i-cut ‘yung red tape para mabilis ang takbo ng tulong sa tao. Sa madaling sabi, gusto ko ‘yung task force na magbigay agad ng relief assistance sa affected (I gave them a timeline to determine the steps that need to be taken so that there would be no delay and also cut red tape to expedite the relief efforts. In short, I want the task force to send assistance immediately to those affected),” he added.

The President likewise assured that the national government is on top of the situation and has mobilized all the assets of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Navy for Cagayan Valley.

“May Coast Guard, may Army, may Navy na pupunta diyan para makatulong sa inyo. Ito sila nagtra-trabaho round the clock. Walang hinto, relyebo-relyebo lang (We have deployed the Coast Guard, the Army, the Navy to help you. They are working round the clock, non-stop. They just have relievers),” he said.

“Help is on the way,” Duterte said, addressing the stranded victims in Cagayan Valley following the massive flooding across the region.

“Iyon lang siguro ang kailangang malaman niyo, na alam ko na naghirap kayo, alam ko na kailangan niyo ng tulong, alam ko na inaasahan ninyo na ‘yung tulong aabot sa lugar niyo sa madaling panahon. Iyon lang po. Kaya natin ito (This is what you should know, that I know your hardships, that I know that you need help, that I know that you are hoping that help would come at the soonest possible time. We will get past this calamity),” he said. “Babangon din tayo, mahirap pero (alam mo naman ang Pilipino) alam niyang tumindig ulit (It may be difficult but we will rise again. Filipinos know how to get back on their feet).”

Duterte is expected to visit Cagayan on Sunday.

Source: Philippines News Agency