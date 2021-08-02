﻿Protocol violators fatten QC coffers by at least P60-K daily

The Quezon City government averages a daily collection of PHP60,000 from fines paid by Covid-19 health and safety protocol violators, the most prevalent of whom are those not wearing masks.

Despite repeated reminders and the fines that go with not following ordinances, there are still violators.

“Napakarami nating nai-pasang ordinansa dito to be able to contain the virus. Meron talagang multa na (We have already passed so many ordinances to be able to contain the virus. There is a fine of) PHP300 for the first offense, PHP500 for a second offense, and PHP1,000 for a third offense,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Monday.

Other violations are establishments that operate even if they are not yet allowed to, like bars, and drinking in public places.

On Sunday alone, Belmonte said the city government recorded 366 violations.

Among those issued with ordinance violation receipts (OVR) on Monday were carinderia (small eateries) that allowed dine-in customers.

“Considered sila dine-in eh kasi karinderya sila, and wala silang safety seals katulad ng mga malls. So may mga natiketan (Because they are eateries, and they do not have safety seals unlike in malls. So we issued violation tickets),” Belmonte said.

Since July 30 and during the enhanced community quarantine on Aug. 6 to 20, dine-in and alfresco eating are not allowed in the National Capital Region.

“Pakiusap ko, sana making tayo sa mga utos sa atin ng IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) at ng national government. Sundan nila ito, seryososhin nila. Magiging mas strikto din kami sa pag-enforce ng iba’t ibang mga ordinansang na-ipasa ng ating Sangguniang Panlungsod sapagkat ito’y para sa kaligtasan ng pangkalahatan (I ask everyone to follow the IATF and the national government guidelines. Follow them and take them seriously. We will be stricter in enforcing these ordinances passed by the city council because this is for the safety of the general public),” Belmonte said.

Source: Philippines News Agency