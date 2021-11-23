﻿Protect your votes, Sara tells supporters

Vice-presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Z. Duterte on Sunday called on Filipinos to cast and protect their votes in the upcoming 2022 national and local elections.

Duterte and her tandem, presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., appeared together in their first grand caravan in Tagum City, Davao del Norte Sunday afternoon.

“We have to ensure that what we support shall be protected. We should protect our candidate. We should protect BBM,” Duterte said in her speech.

“We must not stop supporting. Let’s make sure we vote and we protect our votes in the coming May 9 elections,” she added.

Duterte cited the reasons for running as vice president despite earlier calls for her to gun for the highest post in the land.

“Many of you, especially in the Davao Region, was not happy with my decision not to run for President. When the Vice-President [position] was offered to me, from there I saw that I could answer the clamor of the people and serve you all,” she said Sunday. “In life, we may always find ourselves being the leaders. But there are times when we should stand behind another leader.”

Duterte said her decision to run in tandem with Marcos was the latter’s experience as governor of Ilocos Norte and as a former member of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“That would help him so he that he can implement the job of being the president of the Philippines,” she said.

Her father, President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he could not support Marcos whom he described as a “weak leader.” He also blamed Marcos for his daughter’s decision to run in tandem with him.

Duterte and Marcos, wearing green and red shirts respectively, led the inauguration of Marcos’ headquarters in Tagum City.

