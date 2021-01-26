﻿PRO6 remembers fallen SAF 44

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO6) on Monday joined the whole nation in observing the National Day of Remembrance paying tribute to the 44 members of the Special Action Force (SAF) who died in an anti-terrorist operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao six years ago.

The commemoration started with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Heroes Wall outside the Camp Martin Delgado regional headquarters in this city led by Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne R. Binag, Deputy Chief PNP for Operations followed by a 21-gun salute.

He was joined by Police Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Luis D. Licup, Director for Comptrollership; Police Brig. Gen. Nickson B. Muksan, Deputy Director Integrated Police Operations (DIPO) Visayas; and PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Rolanda Miranda.

Meantime, PNP chief Debold Sinas, in his message read by Binag said that the Mamasapano incident that killed 44 police troopers “is a strong manifestation that our police officers are always ready to carry out their mission despite the odds and difficulties along the way”.

“Many of them had to sacrifice their lives so just the rest of us can live in freedom and the safety of our homes,” Sinas said.

Binag also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the men and women of the PRO6, which he said has played a significant role in his career in the PNP.

“PRO6 has a bigger contribution in my career as a police Officer; I don’t want my career in the PNP to end without saying thank you to the men and women of PRO6 and the people of Panay and Negros, you’ve been part of my success,” he said.

Binag served as PRO6 director from May 2017 until May 2018.

Binag, who will be retiring soon, was joined by his wife, Dra. Ma. Agnes Binag, and their sons, as he made his exit visit in this region.

Source: Philippines News agency