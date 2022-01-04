﻿PRO-9 strengthens law enforcement ops in Zamboanga Peninsula

The Police Regional Office in the Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) is strengthening this year its law enforcement operations in different parts of Region 9.

Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, PRO-9 director, deployed on Monday 217 personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-9) to serve as augmentation force in strengthening the law enforcement operations of the various line units of the command.

The PRO-9 covers the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay, and the cities of Isabela and Zamboanga.

Simborio reminded the RMFB-9 personnel during the send-off ceremony to do their best in the performance of duty in their places of assignments.

“Your work attitude, track record, and service reputation bespeaks of you,” Simborio said.

“There is a high expectation from the public that we can successfully maintain peace and order in our places of assignments,” he added.

The RMFB-9 serves as the maneuver and combatant force of PRO-9. The unit is ready for deployment anytime in any part of the region.

Simborio said they will focus on law enforcement operations that include the campaign against loose firearms, crime syndicates, anti-illegal drugs, and anti-smuggling.

The focus on law enforcement operations is the first marching orders of Simborio to the police forces this year in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency