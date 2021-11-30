﻿PRO-9 fetes 6 cops for meritorious performance on duty

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Police Regional Office in the Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) has awarded medals for heroism and merit on Monday to six policemen, including three officers, for their commendable performance of duty.

The recipients of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Medalya ng Kadakilaan (heroism) were Major Albin Cabayacruz and Lieutenant Jayson Fernandez of the Zamboanga City Police Office’s Station 7.

On the other hand, awardees of the PNP Medalya ng Kagalingan (merit) were Major Armil Obinque and Corporal Rex Malicay of the Kabasalan town police Zamboanga Sibugay; and also Corporals Jasper Jay Verano and Ahmad Ulao of R.T. Lim town in the same province.

Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, PRO-9 director, led the awarding of medals to the six policemen during the traditional Monday flag-raising ceremony at Camp Col. Romeo Abendan, the PRO-9 headquarters in Barangay Mercedes here.

Cabayacruz and Fernandez were each awarded with the heroism medal for their accomplishment in the anti-drug operation that led to the arrest of Asan Sammang, a drug watch-listed personality, and the confiscation of over PHP1 million worth of illegal drugs on November 16 in Barangay San Jose-Cawa-Cawa, this city.

Obinque and Malicay, meanwhile, received merit medals for their accomplishment in the campaign against wanted persons that resulted in the arrest of Gabriel Miel, one of the top ten most wanted persons in Kabasalan town.

Miel has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of rape and was arrested on November 18 in Barangay Talon-Talon of this city.

Also, Verano and Ulao were both awarded with merit medals for their accomplishment that led to the arrest of Orjay Caratajenas listed as one of the most wanted persons in R.T. Lim municipality.

Cartajenas was arrested in a warrant of arrest operation on September 21 at Purok Bamboo, Barangay Tilasan, R.T. Lim town.

Simborio lauded the awardees for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty. He also thanked them for their commitment to police work in their respective areas of assignment. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency