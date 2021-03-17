﻿PRO-7 joins celebration of 500 years of Christianity in PH

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) joined the Catholic Church in celebrating the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines in a ceremony on Monday.

The police force here was joined by Archbishop Jose Palma as guest of honor and speaker during the flag-raising ceremony at the PRO-7 headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr., Cebu City.

Palma, in his message during the event, cited the three salient points in the celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the country.

“To strengthen our faith with God that despite the many trials, we should not doubt the love of God; discipline is connected with rules and order in order to attain our goals in life; and maintain integrity at work,” the archbishop told the police here.

Palma also praised the policemen for the work they do especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the men and women of PRO-7 for promoting peace and for being instruments of unity and harmony in the region.

PRO-7 said Monday’s event was anchored on the core value of faith as one of the principles of the Philippine National Police along with discipline and integrity, in line with the 500th year commemoration of Christianity in the Philippines.

During the event, plaques of recognition and awards were presented to the members of the religious sector and police officers who have been partners in the moral and spiritual upliftment of the men and women of PRO-7.

Source: Philippines News Agency