﻿PRO-7 inaugurates molecular lab for Covid-19 testing

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) inaugurated Saturday its molecular laboratory for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing.

The facility, located within the compound of Camp Sotero Cabahug in Cebu City, will accommodate real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for police and their dependents for possible infection.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Debold Sinas led the blessing and inauguration of the PHP10-million facility housing four swab booths and dedicated isolation rooms.

The PNP-funded laboratory started construction last June and is designed to process around 300 to 400 swab samples per day.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director at the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), said the police will have to complete their training first before they can start operating the laboratory.

In an interview with the local press here, he said the police will be providing manpower to run the facility.

Bernadas noted the results from PRO-7’s molecular laboratory will be included in the region’s tally and monitoring of the pandemic.

According to DOH’s guidelines, molecular laboratories nationwide need to secure accreditation from the health agency first before they can start running Covid-19 tests.

As of Nov. 20, data from DOH showed that Central Visayas has a total of 12 molecular laboratories, both managed by private and public sectors, accredited to do Covid-19 tests. (PNA)

