﻿PRO-5 nets over 1K guns in intensified drive vs. loose firearms

The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) has further intensified its campaign against loose firearms across the region after a suspect armed with an M16 rifle killed five members of a family in Milaor, Camarines Sur on Friday last week.

In an interview on Monday, Maj. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said under their different intensified campaigns such as “Oplan Bakal”, “Oplan Sita” and “Oplan Katok”, and the conduct of checkpoints, authorities have confiscated more unlicensed guns from January to the first week of November 2021 compared to those seized during the same period last year.

“Based on the data from January 1 to November 5 this year, a total of 1,128 unlicensed guns were confiscated from the 1,299 operations conducted against loose firearms in the entire region, while 431 unlicensed guns from the 292 operations were recorded for 2020,” she noted.

Calubaquib said the higher number of confiscated unlicensed guns is an indication of the stepped up police campaign in the region.

“This is also a manifestation of the hard work of our police force to help eradicate crimes and as preparation for the May 9, 2022 national and local polls,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency