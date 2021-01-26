﻿PRO-3 joins nation in remembering SAF 44

The Police Regional Office 3 joined the nation on Monday in commemorating the heroism of the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) troops who perished during an encounter to get wanted Malaysian terrorist and bomber Zulkifli Bin Hir alias “Marwan” in Mamasapano, Maguindanao six years ago.

The members of PRO-3 offered a wreath during the observance of the National Day of Remembrance at its Heroes’ Monument inside Camp Olivas, this city, led by Brig. Gen. Domingo Cabillan, deputy director of Directorate of Integrated Police Operations Northern Luzon (DIPO-NL).

Cabillan represented DIPO-NL Director, Maj. Gen. Ferdinand Daway during the commemorative activities in remembrance of the sacrifices and heroism of the SAF 44, three of whom were from Central Luzon.

“Bagama’t naging marahas ang pagpanaw ng ating mga kasamahan, ang katapangan at kabayanihang ipinamalas nila sa pamamagitan ng pag-alay ng kanilang buhay para sa isang mahalagang misyon noong Enero 25, 2015 na kung saan nakasalalay ang ating pambansang seguridad ay hindi nasayang sapagkat ito ay patuloy na nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa ating lahat upang patuloy nating magampanan ang ating mga tungkulin sa taumbayan ng taos-puso, may karangalan at integridad (Although the death of our comrades had been violent, the courage and heroism they showed by sacrificing their lives for an important mission on January 25, 2015, on which our national security depends, is not wasted because it continues to inspire all of us to continue to perform our duties to the people sincerely, with dignity and integrity). Their heroism will continue to serve as the beacon of light for all of us and a guiding instrument of achieving lasting peace and order in our country,” Cabillan said, reading the message of Daway.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. De Leon, PRO-3 regional director, said that under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Proclamation No. 164, the 25th day of January of every year is observed as the Day of National Remembrance for SAF 44.

The same event is held simultaneously in all regional police offices nationwide.

Source: Philippines News agency