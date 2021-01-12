﻿PRO-3 boosts police Covid-19 awareness

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) is conducting an intensified awareness campaign against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to its personnel in Central Luzon.

A two-day seminar dubbed Coronavirus Awareness Response and Empowerment (CARE) infodemic drive kicked off Friday at Camp Olivas here to enhance the knowledge of police personnel on how to prevent the spread of the virus to boost.

Facilitated by the Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG) and the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division under Lt. Col. Romell Velasco, the 66 participants from the different provincial/city police offices in the region and Regional Mobile Force Battalion have attended the seminar.

Brig. General Valeriano de Leon, PRO-3 regional director, thanked PCADG under Brig. Gen. Eric Noble for bringing CARE to PRO-3.

“We are more than 10 months into the Covid-19 pandemic and, sadly, infections and deaths are still accelerating in many parts of the world and even here in our country. At the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic is just a reminder about the huge problem of misinformation, disinformation, and digital hoaxes which can create confusion and distrust and undermine an effective public health response. The most important factor in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 is to empower the people with the right information,” de Leon said in a statement.

He also said they are continuously coordinating with various government agencies to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

He instructed the participants to cascade what they would learn in the seminar to their colleagues when they go back to their respective units.

Based on the report of the PNP-PRO-3 Health Service as of January 7, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in PRO-3 is 328 with 14 active cases.

The number of police personnel who recovered from the disease is 314. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency