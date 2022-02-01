﻿PRO-13 implements rotation of personnel as 2022 polls near

The Police Regional Office – Caraga (PRO-13) on Friday reported the reassignment of 94 personnel to different Police Provincial Offices (PPOs) in the region as the 2022 local and national elections near.

In a statement, PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said the reassignment is also in line with the command order of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos on the rotation of police officers with relatives or close relationships to political candidates in their areas.

“A total of 94 personnel from five PPOs in the region were already relieved from their old stations and offices and reassigned to neighboring PPOs,” Caramat said.

He added that Surigao del Sur PPO has the most police officers relieved with 31, followed by Surigao del Norte with 29, Agusan del Sur, 12, Dinagat Islands, 12, and Agusan del Norte with 10.

Source: Philippines News Agency