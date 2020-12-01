﻿PRO-13 hits NPA ambush in Surigao Norte

The Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) has condemned the communist New People’s Army (NPA) for the ambush that wounded a civilian and a police officer on Monday in Barangay Mayag in Sison town, Surigao del Norte province.

Capt. Dorothy M. Tumulak, PROI-13 public information officer, said several officers of the Sison Municipal Police Station (SMPS) were in the area to serve a warrant of arrest on a suspect when waylaid by at least 15 rebels.

“Although outnumbered, the police personnel of Sison fought back and foiled the ambush staged by the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG),” Tumulak said on Tuesday.

The attack wounded Rene G. Daguhoy, arrested for violation of Republic Act 9262, otherwise known as “Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004,” and Pat. Jayson Custodio.

Tumulak said the two were immediately brought to the nearest hospital for treatment and are now safe.

“Our investigation is underway to identify the suspects for filing of charges against them,” said Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., PRO-13 director, in a statement Tuesday.

Caramat said they believe the NPA’s Guerrilla Front 16 was responsible for the ambush.

“We urge the community to withstand against the deception of NPA rebels who pretend to be protectors of the people but are the ones involved in various crimes and atrocities,” Caramat said.

Source: Philippines News agency