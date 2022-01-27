﻿PRO-12 steps up firearms registration

The Regional Civil Security Unit (RCSU-12) of the Police Regional Office (Soccsksargen) will set up a one-stop shop here for the License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and its registration on January 28.

Lt. Col. Charlie Vete, acting RCSU-12 head, said in a letter sent to Koronadal Mayor Eliordo Ogena that this is part of the PRO-12’s intensified campaign against loose firearms.

The RCSU-12 is targeting to renew at least 18,000 firearm licenses in the caravan to be conducted at the gymnasium of Barangay Zone I here.

“Based on the available data generated by the Records Section, Firearms and Explosive Office, Civil Security Group there are 18,191 unrenewed firearms licenses in the entire Soccsksargen region,” Vete said.

He added that they have selected Koronadal as the venue for LTOPF and firearms registration because it can cater to applicants from nearby towns due to its strategic location.

Vete stressed that the RCSU-12 is the only police unit responsible for the regulation of the issuance of permits and licenses for firearms, fireworks, controlled chemicals, explosives, firing ranges, gun clubs, security guards, and security agencies in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency